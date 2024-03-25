98532 (KMP.TO) (KMP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on April 15th

98532 (KMP.TO) (TSE:KMP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.
98532 (KMP.TO) Stock Performance
98532 has a 52-week low of C$12.04 and a 52-week high of C$14.76.
About 98532 (KMP.TO)
Read More
