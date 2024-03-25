AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Stake Boosted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,489,640 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,725,779 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.12% of AAON worth $425,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAON. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AAON during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of AAON during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AAON during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in AAON by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in AAON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 47.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AAON news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 19,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $1,555,756.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,256.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 19,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $1,555,756.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,256.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 24,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $1,993,603.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,113.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,596 shares of company stock worth $4,723,768 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAON stock opened at $86.45 on Monday. AAON, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.24 and a 12-month high of $88.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. AAON had a return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $306.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.02%.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

