Acadian Timber Corp. (ACAZF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.2153 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Acadian Timber’s previous dividend of $0.21.
Acadian Timber Stock Performance
ACAZF stock opened at $12.85 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.43. Acadian Timber has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $13.81.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 price objective on shares of Acadian Timber in a report on Monday, February 12th.
Acadian Timber Company Profile
Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.
