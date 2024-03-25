Acme United Co. (ACU) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

Acme United Co. (NYSE:ACU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Acme United has increased its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Acme United alerts:

Acme United Stock Up 0.5 %

ACU stock opened at $43.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.01 million, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Acme United has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $50.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.73 and a 200 day moving average of $38.58.

Institutional Trading of Acme United

Acme United ( NYSE:ACU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $41.94 million for the quarter. Acme United had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 9.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACU. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Acme United by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Acme United by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Acme United in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Acme United by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 183,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,871,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acme United by 4.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after buying an additional 6,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Acme United from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Acme United

Acme United Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acme United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acme United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.