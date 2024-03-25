Acme United Co. (ACU) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

Acme United Co. (NYSE:ACU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Acme United has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Acme United Stock Performance

Shares of ACU stock opened at $43.29 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.58. Acme United has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $50.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.01 million, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Acme United ( NYSE:ACU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.15). Acme United had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $41.94 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Acme United from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acme United

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACU. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Acme United by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 32,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 14,459 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Acme United by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Acme United by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Acme United by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Acme United by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. 62.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acme United Company Profile

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

Featured Stories

