Acropolis Investment Management LLC Sells 1,001 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 20,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 6,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 17,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 390.3% in the fourth quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 21,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 17,059 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $113.49 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.90. The company has a market cap of $450.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $120.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

