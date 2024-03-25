Advisor Resource Council Acquires Shares of 2,606 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,606 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 37,510 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 2,332.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,042 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $17,598,000 after acquiring an additional 176,476 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 883.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 109,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,474,000 after acquiring an additional 98,399 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its stake in NIKE by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 13,039 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 82,382 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 19,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE opened at $93.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $128.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.06 and its 200 day moving average is $103.76.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.54% and a net margin of 10.14%. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

Several research analysts have commented on NKE shares. DZ Bank upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC lowered their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.29.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

