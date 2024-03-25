Advisor Resource Council Buys Shares of 4,923 Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $63.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $56.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.57 and a 200 day moving average of $60.81. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $55.12 and a 52 week high of $67.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 16.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on OXY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.94.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OXY

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.