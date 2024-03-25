Advisor Resource Council Buys Shares of 7,432 Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,432 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRIM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Primoris Services by 47.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the third quarter worth $38,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the third quarter worth $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

In other Primoris Services news, CAO Travis L. Stricker sold 7,500 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Primoris Services news, CAO Travis L. Stricker sold 7,500 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total transaction of $812,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 237,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,635,981.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,125 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRIM opened at $40.93 on Monday. Primoris Services Co. has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $41.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.21. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Primoris Services’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.34%.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

