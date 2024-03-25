Advisor Resource Council Invests $250,000 in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MYD. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,384 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 560,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after acquiring an additional 57,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. 29.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

MYD opened at $11.04 on Monday. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $11.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.26.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

