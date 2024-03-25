Advisor Resource Council Makes New $256,000 Investment in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 424 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the third quarter worth $10,866,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Cintas by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 600,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,637,000 after purchasing an additional 85,662 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Cintas by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTAS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.29.

CTAS stock opened at $639.39 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $617.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $564.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $428.68 and a 52-week high of $644.96. The firm has a market cap of $64.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.40, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.27.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

