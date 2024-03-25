Advisor Resource Council Makes New $305,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,321,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,639,000. Finally, Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $86.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.11. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.69 and a fifty-two week high of $87.13.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

