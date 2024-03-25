Advisor Resource Council Purchases New Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after buying an additional 28,563,749 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,052,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,395,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,650,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,614,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $64,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 200,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,234,614.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $2,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,460 shares in the company, valued at $3,992,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $64,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 200,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,234,614.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,455,273 shares of company stock valued at $184,293,942 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $24.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $53.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 268.70, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 2.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.86. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $27.50.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.48 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.43%. On average, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PLTR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.21.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

