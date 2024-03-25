Advisor Resource Council Purchases Shares of 1,098 Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 18.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter worth approximately $4,185,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 73.7% during the third quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,697,000 after buying an additional 43,700 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 12,319.0% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 24,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after buying an additional 24,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter worth approximately $644,000.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $224.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.17. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $178.40 and a 1-year high of $256.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.74 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 31.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ABG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 3,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $826,595.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.