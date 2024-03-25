Advisor Resource Council Sells 3,104 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Advisor Resource Council lessened its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 50.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,104 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU stock opened at $110.21 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $113.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.94 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.03) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -13.33%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.69.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total transaction of $5,102,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 758,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,005,192.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $5,102,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 758,557 shares in the company, valued at $86,005,192.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 254,228 shares of company stock valued at $24,036,891. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

