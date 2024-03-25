Advisor Resource Council Takes $237,000 Position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RODM. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the second quarter worth $177,860,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,894,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,182,000 after acquiring an additional 66,826 shares during the period. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,646,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,664,000 after acquiring an additional 345,619 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,747,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,680,000 after buying an additional 382,614 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,995,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,881,000 after buying an additional 181,355 shares during the period.

Shares of RODM opened at $27.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.56. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 1 year low of $24.34 and a 1 year high of $28.07.

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

