Advisor Resource Council Takes $277,000 Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TENB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the first quarter valued at $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 81.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the third quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $48.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.75. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.85 and a 52 week high of $53.50.

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $213.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.95 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 15.19% and a negative net margin of 9.80%. On average, analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TENB shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Tenable from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Tenable from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.63.

In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 11,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $568,988.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 257,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,666,647.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 11,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $568,988.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 257,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,666,647.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 10,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $530,376.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,657. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 338,178 shares of company stock valued at $15,991,149 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

