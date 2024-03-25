Ag Growth International Inc. (AGGZF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

Ag Growth International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1105 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Ag Growth International Stock Performance

Shares of AGGZF stock opened at $46.62 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.05 and a 200-day moving average of $40.65. Ag Growth International has a 12-month low of $36.00 and a 12-month high of $47.11.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and fertilizer handling equipment, aeration products, and storage bins in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

