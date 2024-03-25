Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA reduced its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,009,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,293,000 after acquiring an additional 290,842 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. increased its stake in Ally Financial by 426.5% during the first quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 9,493,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,979,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689,915 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,424,000 after purchasing an additional 281,795 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,343,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,677,000 after buying an additional 1,281,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,058,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,137,000 after buying an additional 4,005,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ally Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

NYSE ALLY opened at $39.29 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.43. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.54 and a 52-week high of $41.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.13%.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

