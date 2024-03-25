Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Community Bank of Raymore

Community Bank of Raymore grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 461.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,546 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 8,666 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,951,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $96,350,832,000 after purchasing an additional 32,038,029 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,869,897 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $43,784,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970,330 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 7.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,403,135,000 after buying an additional 21,649,871 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,151,722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,116,108,000 after buying an additional 4,842,542 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.95.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 982,252,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,140,165,034.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total transaction of $72,815.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,265,892.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 982,252,968 shares in the company, valued at $167,140,165,034.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,210,010 shares of company stock worth $5,505,133,106 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $178.87 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.49. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.29 and a 1-year high of $181.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

