American Century Companies Inc. Increases Position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 14,669 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.32% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $9,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after buying an additional 6,840 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% during the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 4,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 131.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,086,000 after purchasing an additional 97,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on MDGL shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $337.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $349.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $338.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.40.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of MDGL stock opened at $248.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -12.45 and a beta of -0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.76 and a twelve month high of $322.67.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($5.26) by ($0.42). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.98) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -21.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.