American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,671 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $8,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 72.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $644,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,966,625.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAYX. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.17.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $120.84 on Monday. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.09 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.51.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 46.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Paychex announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.11%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

