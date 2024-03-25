American Century Companies Inc. Makes New Investment in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,400,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,000. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.99% of Hudson Pacific Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 103,925.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $6.35 on Monday. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $9.85. The company has a market cap of $896.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.95.

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $223.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.60%.

Insider Transactions at Hudson Pacific Properties

In related news, CIO Drew Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $71,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 116,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,694.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CIO Drew Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $71,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 116,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,694.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry A. Sholem purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $267,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,477.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.10 to $10.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wolfe Research raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.40 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hudson Pacific Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.15.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

