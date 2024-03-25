American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 44.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Financial Group

In other news, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total transaction of $100,427.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 909 shares in the company, valued at $107,398.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michelle A. Gillis sold 5,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $626,296.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,012. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 850 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total transaction of $100,427.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,398.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,693 shares of company stock worth $1,955,173. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AFG opened at $131.17 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.22 and a 12 month high of $133.88.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.03. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. American Financial Group’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $2.50 dividend. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AFG. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered American Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on American Financial Group from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.75.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

