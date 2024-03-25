American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Stock Position Reduced by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter worth $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Trium Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter worth $34,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $100,814.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Water Works Stock Down 0.4 %

AWK stock opened at $117.75 on Monday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.25 and a twelve month high of $153.43. The company has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 9.70%. American Water Works’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Evercore ISI lowered American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

