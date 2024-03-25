Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Plans $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Americold Realty Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years. Americold Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 191.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Americold Realty Trust to earn $1.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.3%.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of COLD stock opened at $24.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.30. Americold Realty Trust has a one year low of $24.31 and a one year high of $33.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COLD has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on COLD

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 12.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $149,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 227,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 29.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,735,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,279,000 after acquiring an additional 619,710 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

About Americold Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.