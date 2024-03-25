Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Bought by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,421 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after buying an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Amphenol by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,906,000 after purchasing an additional 95,613 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth about $857,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on APH. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.11.

Amphenol Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of APH opened at $114.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.47 and a 200-day moving average of $94.61. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $72.00 and a 52 week high of $115.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.30.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,692,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $1,571,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 305,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,846,050 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.