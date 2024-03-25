Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Park Hotels & Resorts (PK)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: PK):

3/22/2024 – Park Hotels & Resorts was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $14.00.

3/21/2024 – Park Hotels & Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $18.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/14/2024 – Park Hotels & Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $20.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/6/2024 – Park Hotels & Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $14.00 to $18.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/1/2024 – Park Hotels & Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $19.00 to $21.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/28/2024 – Park Hotels & Resorts was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/20/2024 – Park Hotels & Resorts was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/9/2024 – Park Hotels & Resorts was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/1/2024 – Park Hotels & Resorts was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of PK stock opened at $17.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $18.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.12 and a 200-day moving average of $14.63.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $657.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.16 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 2.44%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 808.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 884,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,901,000 after buying an additional 136,434 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 67,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 39,062 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 900,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,088,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 238.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 530,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,532,000 after buying an additional 373,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rush Island Management LP lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 7,020,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,001,000 after buying an additional 714,008 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

