Annie Laurenson Sells 5,200 Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Stock

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.30, for a total transaction of C$69,160.00.

LUN stock opened at C$13.30 on Monday. Lundin Mining Co. has a 12 month low of C$7.63 and a 12 month high of C$13.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.29. The stock has a market cap of C$10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.81.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The mining company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.01). Lundin Mining had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of C$1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.39 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.8100183 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

LUN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.90 to C$8.40 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.99.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

