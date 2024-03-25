APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Holdings Trimmed by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,537 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in APA were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of APA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA in the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of APA by 3,173.6% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 16,566 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of APA in the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of APA by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,324,000 after purchasing an additional 29,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.
APA Stock Down 1.3 %
APA opened at $33.46 on Monday. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.47 and a fifty-two week high of $46.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.13 and a 200-day moving average of $35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 3.27.
APA Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is 10.78%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down previously from $43.00) on shares of APA in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Johnson Rice downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on APA from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.56.
APA Company Profile
APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.
