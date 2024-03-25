Appen Limited (ASX:APX) Insider Buys A$140,154.00 in Stock

Appen Limited (ASX:APX – Get Free Report) insider Ryan Kolln bought 166,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.84 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of A$140,154.00 ($92,206.58).
Appen Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.24.
Appen Company Profile
