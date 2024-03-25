Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lifted its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,372,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,092,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,774 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,256,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,272,198,000 after purchasing an additional 522,041 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,441,884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,066,012,000 after acquiring an additional 344,113 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 10.7% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,790,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $668,843,000 after acquiring an additional 656,845 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,614,676 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $628,481,000 after acquiring an additional 123,352 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APTV stock opened at $78.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.90. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $71.01 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.57.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 13.32%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APTV. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.57.

In related news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,451,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,396,942.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

