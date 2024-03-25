Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,027 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 58.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,308,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,425 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $60,235,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,582,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,568,000 after acquiring an additional 900,791 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4,031.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 649,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,302,000 after acquiring an additional 633,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $18,103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Hongbo Lu bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $1,407,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 400,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,097,114. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hongbo Lu bought 1,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,439 shares of company stock worth $6,969,599. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $27.21 on Monday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.67 and a 1-year high of $42.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.19.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.46). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 163.32% and a negative return on equity of 90.77%. The business had revenue of $3.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 94.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ARWR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.45.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

