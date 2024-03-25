Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) CFO Sells $155,414.90 in Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $155,414.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 753,888 shares in the company, valued at $11,594,797.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Asana Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $15.47 on Monday. Asana, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.17 and a 1-year high of $26.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.13 and a 200 day moving average of $18.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASAN. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on Asana in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Asana in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Asana from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Asana from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asana

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Asana by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Asana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Asana by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Asana by 765.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Asana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

