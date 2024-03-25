Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) COO Sells $181,161.02 in Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) COO Anne Raimondi sold 11,779 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $181,161.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 492,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,570,497.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Asana Trading Down 0.8 %

Asana stock opened at $15.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Asana, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.17 and a 52 week high of $26.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Asana by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,782,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,891,000 after acquiring an additional 235,135 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Asana by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Asana by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Asana by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 15,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Asana in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Asana in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Asana from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. HSBC lowered Asana from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Asana from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

