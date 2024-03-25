Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Cuts Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 2.7% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC opened at $37.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $292.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.14. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $37.61.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.27%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BAC. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.65.

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,398 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

