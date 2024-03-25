Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Sells 1,000 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV decreased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners comprises about 2.5% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $4,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 104,195.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,364,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,192,621,000 after acquiring an additional 132,237,142 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 9,906.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,753,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675,795 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 20.2% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 37,951,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,038,731,000 after buying an additional 6,369,350 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,745,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $500,370,000 after buying an additional 3,102,695 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.0% during the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 23,133,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $633,174,000 after buying an additional 2,472,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.2 %

EPD opened at $28.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $62.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $25.19 and a twelve month high of $29.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.98.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 19.65%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.515 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 81.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EPD

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.