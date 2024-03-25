Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Shares Sold by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,030 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 9,679 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 21.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 142,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 24,867 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 13.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,433,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,523,000 after buying an additional 166,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Associated Banc by 7.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 123,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ASB opened at $20.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.80 and a 200 day moving average of $19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52-week low of $14.47 and a 52-week high of $22.16.

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $322.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.89 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 8.90%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is presently 77.88%.

In other news, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $105,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,648.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $105,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,648.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Williams sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $52,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,225.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,710 shares of company stock worth $454,897 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

ASB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Associated Banc from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Associated Banc from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.13.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

