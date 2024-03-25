Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB) Director Buys $360,000.00 in Stock

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) Director Jack R. Lazar bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,940,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ALAB stock opened at $70.00 on Monday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.61 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00.

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

