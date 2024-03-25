Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (AI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on April 12th

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

AI opened at C$11.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.81, a current ratio of 41.61 and a quick ratio of 102.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$504.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$11.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.75. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 12 month low of C$9.76 and a 12 month high of C$12.42.

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atrium Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 83.38%. The business had revenue of C$25.91 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Atrium Mortgage Investment will post 1.1496461 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Fundamental Research set a C$13.42 target price on Atrium Mortgage Investment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Laurentian cut Atrium Mortgage Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a mortgage lender, provides residential and commercial mortgages services in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans, such as land and development financing, construction and mezzanine financing, and commercial term and bridge financing services for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties.

