AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 16,250.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AT&T Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of AT&T stock opened at $16.98 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The company has a market capitalization of $121.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have issued reports on T. Citigroup boosted their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.61.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AT&T
About AT&T
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AT&T
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Shifting Momentum in Utilities, Time to Buy?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Short Interest Could Send These 2 Stocks Flying
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Oracle Stock is Ready to Stage its Next Leg Higher
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.