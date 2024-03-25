AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,849 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,167 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 16,250.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $16.98 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The company has a market capitalization of $121.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on T. Citigroup boosted their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.61.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

