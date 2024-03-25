Aurora Spine Co. (CVE:ASG) Director Sells C$99,000.00 in Stock

Aurora Spine Co. (CVE:ASG – Get Free Report) Director James Snow sold 412,500 shares of Aurora Spine stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.24, for a total value of C$99,000.00.

Aurora Spine Price Performance

CVE:ASG opened at C$0.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 0.60. Aurora Spine Co. has a 52-week low of C$0.23 and a 52-week high of C$0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.47, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Get Aurora Spine alerts:

Aurora Spine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Aurora Spine Corporation, through its subsidiary, Aurora Spine, Inc, engages in the development and distribution of minimally invasive interspinous fusion systems and devices in Canada. The company offers interspinous process lumbar fusion devices, such as the ZIP, ZIP ULTRA, ZIP LP, and ZIP-51 for patients suffering from degenerative disc diseases; and Ti-Coated polyether ether ketone interbody cages, which provide spacing and stability between the vertebrae while bone grows to complete the fusion process.

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Spine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Spine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.