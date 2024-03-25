Aurora Spine Co. (CVE:ASG) Director Sells C$99,000.00 in Stock

Aurora Spine Co. (CVE:ASG – Get Free Report) Director James Snow sold 412,500 shares of Aurora Spine stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.24, for a total value of C$99,000.00.
Aurora Spine Price Performance
CVE:ASG opened at C$0.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 0.60. Aurora Spine Co. has a 52-week low of C$0.23 and a 52-week high of C$0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.47, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.03.
Aurora Spine Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Aurora Spine
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Nvidia’s AI Tech Part of Novo Nordisk’s New Supercomputer
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Spine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Spine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.