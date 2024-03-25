AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Buys 183,110 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 48.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 558,438 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,110 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 1.2% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.06% of Home Depot worth $193,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,375 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $387.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.76.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $390.28 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87. The company has a market cap of $386.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $366.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 59.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.