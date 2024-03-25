AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Buys New Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Gartner during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Gartner by 254.2% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.25.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $2,275,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 638,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,396,925. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total transaction of $694,609.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,109.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $2,275,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 638,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,396,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,952 shares of company stock valued at $10,598,070 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $479.34 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $462.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $419.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $292.60 and a 1 year high of $486.54.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 156.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

