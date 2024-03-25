AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Decreases Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd decreased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,376 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,263 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after acquiring an additional 164,789 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Tesla by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $227.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $200.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at $11,188,215.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at $11,188,215.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 198,598 shares of company stock worth $36,952,434. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $170.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $544.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.37 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.41.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

