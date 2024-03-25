AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Purchases 2,367 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 103.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,664 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432,952 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,885,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,318,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,897,906,000 after buying an additional 2,515,864 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 439.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,259,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,624,000 after buying an additional 1,025,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1,424.3% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 875,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,205,000 after buying an additional 817,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE ANET opened at $306.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.50. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.68 and a twelve month high of $307.74. The company has a market capitalization of $95.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.64, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.06.

View Our Latest Analysis on Arista Networks

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.46, for a total transaction of $165,798.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,547,275.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.46, for a total value of $165,798.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,547,275.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.41, for a total value of $48,622.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,678 shares in the company, valued at $700,055.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 242,084 shares of company stock valued at $66,443,191. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.