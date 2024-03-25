AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.70 Per Share

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 1.70 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65.

AvalonBay Communities has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. AvalonBay Communities has a dividend payout ratio of 126.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect AvalonBay Communities to earn $11.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.4%.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $183.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. AvalonBay Communities has a twelve month low of $153.07 and a twelve month high of $198.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.87 and its 200-day moving average is $177.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.92.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($1.03). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 33.56%. The firm had revenue of $704.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total transaction of $323,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,985.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total transaction of $928,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,330.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total value of $323,925.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,985.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 255.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 25.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays raised AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $194.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $201.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.22.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

