Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Upgraded to Buy at Northcoast Research

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $155.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Northcoast Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Avis Budget Group from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Avis Budget Group from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.43.

Avis Budget Group Stock Down 1.5 %

CAR stock opened at $113.47 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.21. Avis Budget Group has a 52-week low of $99.60 and a 52-week high of $244.95.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $2.95. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 696.69% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group will post 15.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAR. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 246.2% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 6,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the first quarter worth about $1,369,000. 96.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network, as well as the Budget brand, a supplier of vehicle rental and other mobility solutions focused primarily on more value-conscious customers comprising Budget car rental, and Budget Truck, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of dealer-operated and company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States.

