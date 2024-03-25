B. Riley Lowers Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Price Target to $26.00

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at B. Riley from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 126.09% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Harrow Health’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet cut Harrow Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Harrow Health stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. Harrow Health has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $28.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $406.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 0.45.

In other Harrow Health news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 50,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $488,290.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,695,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,662,540. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harrow Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Harrow Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Harrow Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 530.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Harrow Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

