B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $217,000 Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in OneMain by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,500,000 after purchasing an additional 60,428 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 6,898 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the 1st quarter worth $534,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 20,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $49.75 on Monday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.89 and a 12 month high of $51.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.34 and a 200-day moving average of $43.64.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.90 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 14.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 75.19%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OMF. JMP Securities increased their target price on OneMain from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of OneMain from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of OneMain from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.85.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

